India Vows to Repatriate Economic Fugitives Modi and Mallya

India has reiterated its commitment to bring back economic fugitives Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized ongoing efforts and international collaborations to ensure their return to face legal proceedings in India, despite complex legal challenges involved in such extradition processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:53 IST
India Vows to Repatriate Economic Fugitives Modi and Mallya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has reaffirmed its dedication to repatriating economic fugitives, including Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, both of whom are wanted by Indian authorities. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, ongoing efforts are in place to bring these individuals back to face legal proceedings.

The statement follows a social media post by Lalit Modi, where he made light of their status as India's most notorious fugitives. This post, including a video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London, was subsequently removed.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that the government remains resolute in its goal to return these fugitives. Despite the multilayered legal processes involved, the government is working in collaboration with several international governments to secure the extradition of these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

