Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Set to Reopen for Makaravilakku Festival

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is scheduled to reopen on Monday for the annual makaravilakku festival. Melshanthi S Arun Kumar Namboothiri will perform the opening rituals. Pilgrims can then access the sacred steps for darshan. The temple closed earlier following the mandala puja ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:51 IST
Sabarimala Temple Set to Reopen for Makaravilakku Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to reopen for the much-anticipated makaravilakku festival on Monday, as confirmed by the temple authorities.

Melshanthi S Arun Kumar Namboothiri will initiate the ceremonial opening at 4 pm, accompanied by head priest Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, ushering in the annual religious celebration.

After the ceremonial lighting of the fire, pilgrims will ascend the sacred 18 steps for darshan. The temple had previously been closed on December 26 following the significant mandala puja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024