Sabarimala Temple Set to Reopen for Makaravilakku Festival

The revered Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to reopen for the much-anticipated makaravilakku festival on Monday, as confirmed by the temple authorities.

Melshanthi S Arun Kumar Namboothiri will initiate the ceremonial opening at 4 pm, accompanied by head priest Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, ushering in the annual religious celebration.

After the ceremonial lighting of the fire, pilgrims will ascend the sacred 18 steps for darshan. The temple had previously been closed on December 26 following the significant mandala puja.

