Sabarimala Temple Set to Reopen for Makaravilakku Festival
The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is scheduled to reopen on Monday for the annual makaravilakku festival. Melshanthi S Arun Kumar Namboothiri will perform the opening rituals. Pilgrims can then access the sacred steps for darshan. The temple closed earlier following the mandala puja ceremony.
The revered Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to reopen for the much-anticipated makaravilakku festival on Monday, as confirmed by the temple authorities.
Melshanthi S Arun Kumar Namboothiri will initiate the ceremonial opening at 4 pm, accompanied by head priest Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, ushering in the annual religious celebration.
After the ceremonial lighting of the fire, pilgrims will ascend the sacred 18 steps for darshan. The temple had previously been closed on December 26 following the significant mandala puja.
