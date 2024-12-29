Man of Destiny: Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Manmohan Singh, the late former Prime Minister of India, was hailed as a pivotal figure in India's economic renaissance and nuclear advancement, according to G P Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group.

As the nation faced bankruptcy, Singh's groundbreaking 1991 budget became the catalyst for India's liberalization, Hinduja noted in a recent statement.

Singh's decisive reforms, which eliminated obsolete protectionist policies, have left an indelible mark on India's modern history and path to global integration, remarked Hinduja.

