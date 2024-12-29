Man of Destiny: Manmohan Singh's Legacy
Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, is credited with guiding the country towards economic liberalization and nuclear integration. Renowned economist and visionary, Singh's policies dismantled protectionist barriers, setting India on a global stage. His leadership crafted modern India's economic landscape and secured its position among nuclear nations.
Manmohan Singh, the late former Prime Minister of India, was hailed as a pivotal figure in India's economic renaissance and nuclear advancement, according to G P Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group.
As the nation faced bankruptcy, Singh's groundbreaking 1991 budget became the catalyst for India's liberalization, Hinduja noted in a recent statement.
Singh's decisive reforms, which eliminated obsolete protectionist policies, have left an indelible mark on India's modern history and path to global integration, remarked Hinduja.
