RLD's Rizvi Resigns Over Waqf Bill Support, Sparks Political Stir

Shahzeb Rizvi, RLD's Uttar Pradesh general secretary, resigned over disagreements with the party's support for the contentious Waqf bill in Parliament. Rizvi, dissatisfied with RLD's national president Jayant Chaudhary's stance, announced potential mass resignations, accusing Chaudhary of betraying Muslim voters by endorsing the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:03 IST
In a significant political development, Shahzeb Rizvi, the general secretary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, has resigned from his position and the party. He cited disagreements with the party's endorsement of the contentious Waqf bill in Parliament as the main reason for his departure.

The RLD, a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has found itself at odds internally over this issue. Rizvi confirmed his resignation to PTI, expressing anger at RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary's decision to support the bill. He claimed that several other leaders might follow suit in leaving the party.

Rizvi, who is yet to decide on his future steps, mentioned consulting his supporters before making any decisions. He criticized Chaudhary for allegedly disregarding the sentiments of Muslim voters, stating that their significant support had contributed to the party's success in western Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

