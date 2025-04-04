Left Menu

AI Avatar Raises Legal Eyebrows in NY Courtroom Drama

A New York appeals court encountered an artificial intelligence-generated avatar during a legal argument in an employment lawsuit. Plaintiff Jerome Dewald used the avatar to mitigate his presentation challenges, unaware it would upset the court. The incident highlights AI's uneasy integration into the legal domain.

In a surprising turn of events at a New York appeals court, judges were confronted with an artificial intelligence-generated avatar, representing a plaintiff during a legal argument. The avatar was used by Jerome Dewald, who was trying to mitigate his own speaking difficulties. This unusual incident occurred during proceedings in an employment dispute case.

As the virtual representation appeared on screen, Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels was taken aback and expressed dissatisfaction with the misleading presentation. Dewald, representing himself, used the avatar hoping it would present his case more effectively, though it sparked controversy and court disapproval.

Despite his intentions, Dewald's attempt underscores a broader discussion about the place of artificial intelligence in legal settings. Although some courts are experimenting with AI tools, the incident highlights potential pitfalls, especially when the technology introduces fabricated elements into legal proceedings.

