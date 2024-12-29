Tragedy Strikes at Sunburn EDM Festival: Delhi Man Collapses and Dies
A 26-year-old Delhi resident, Karan Kashyap, collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Goa. The incident occurred at 9:45 pm at the festival venue. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Kashyap succumbed during treatment. An investigation is underway to rule out foul play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi resident, Karan Kashyap, tragically died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival held in Dhargal village, north Goa, a police official confirmed.
The incident unfolded at 9:45 pm on Saturday night, when Kashyap suddenly collapsed. He was promptly taken to a private hospital in Mapusa, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.
A post mortem examination is set to take place at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Authorities have assured that action will be taken if any foul play is discovered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pushpa 2 screening death case: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad prison.
Tragic Collapse: School Water Tank Fatality in Arunachal
Three students dead, 2 injured after overhead water tank collapses in Arunachal Pradesh
Tragic Turn in Shivrajpur: Dalit Girl's Death Sparks Investigation
Tragic Incident: Bengaluru Policeman's Death Sparks Investigation