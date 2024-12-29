Tragedy Strikes at Sunburn EDM Festival: Delhi Man Collapses and Dies

A Delhi resident, Karan Kashyap, tragically died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival held in Dhargal village, north Goa, a police official confirmed.

The incident unfolded at 9:45 pm on Saturday night, when Kashyap suddenly collapsed. He was promptly taken to a private hospital in Mapusa, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

A post mortem examination is set to take place at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Authorities have assured that action will be taken if any foul play is discovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)