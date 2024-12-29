Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Sunburn EDM Festival: Delhi Man Collapses and Dies

A 26-year-old Delhi resident, Karan Kashyap, collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Goa. The incident occurred at 9:45 pm at the festival venue. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Kashyap succumbed during treatment. An investigation is underway to rule out foul play.

Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:25 IST
A Delhi resident, Karan Kashyap, tragically died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival held in Dhargal village, north Goa, a police official confirmed.

The incident unfolded at 9:45 pm on Saturday night, when Kashyap suddenly collapsed. He was promptly taken to a private hospital in Mapusa, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

A post mortem examination is set to take place at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Authorities have assured that action will be taken if any foul play is discovered.

