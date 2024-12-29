Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Up 'The Family Man 3' Shoot Amidst Anticipation

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has officially wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated third season of 'The Family Man.' The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, posting a picture of the production's clapperboard with the caption, 'Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar.'

While details about the new season have been kept under wraps, a picture featuring Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary alongside Bajpayee from the set has recently emerged online. Dhanwanthary captioned the photo, 'With our number 1 man.' In September, the cast and crew traveled to Nagaland for shooting, where they met with the state's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along.

The makers announced the commencement of season three's filming in May. The series, crafted by Raj and DK, features Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class intelligence officer working for the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. Original cast members including Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi will return, while Gul Panag joins the ensemble. The show is produced under the D2R Films banner, with the first and second seasons released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

