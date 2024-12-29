Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Up 'The Family Man 3' Shoot Amidst Anticipation

The filming for 'The Family Man 3' featuring Manoj Bajpayee has concluded. While details about the new season remain scant, the cast and crew recently visited Nagaland for filming. The series, created by Raj and DK, sees Bajpayee return as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer navigating dual lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:51 IST
Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Up 'The Family Man 3' Shoot Amidst Anticipation
Actor Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has officially wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated third season of 'The Family Man.' The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, posting a picture of the production's clapperboard with the caption, 'Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar.'

While details about the new season have been kept under wraps, a picture featuring Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary alongside Bajpayee from the set has recently emerged online. Dhanwanthary captioned the photo, 'With our number 1 man.' In September, the cast and crew traveled to Nagaland for shooting, where they met with the state's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along.

The makers announced the commencement of season three's filming in May. The series, crafted by Raj and DK, features Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class intelligence officer working for the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. Original cast members including Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi will return, while Gul Panag joins the ensemble. The show is produced under the D2R Films banner, with the first and second seasons released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for A...

 India
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024