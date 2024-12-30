Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy of friendship with India. During his 1978 visit to the country, a village in Haryana was renamed Carterpuri in his honor, symbolizing the unique bond he formed with the nation.

Carter, seen as a friend of India, delivered a speech to the Indian Parliament emphasizing the value of democracy over authoritarian rule. He praised India for choosing its leaders freely, marking a pivotal point in US-India relations following the Janata Party's victory.

The Carter administration laid the groundwork for enduring cooperation between the two countries, including achievements in nuclear energy, technology, and trade. Carter's presidency marked a pivotal era for US-India relations, shifting towards deeper partnership and mutual respect.

