Legacy of Friendship: Remembering Jimmy Carter's Bond with India

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, had a profound connection with India, earning him a village named Carterpuri. His support for democracy strengthened US-India relations, leading to collaborations in energy, technology, and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:31 IST
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • United States

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy of friendship with India. During his 1978 visit to the country, a village in Haryana was renamed Carterpuri in his honor, symbolizing the unique bond he formed with the nation.

Carter, seen as a friend of India, delivered a speech to the Indian Parliament emphasizing the value of democracy over authoritarian rule. He praised India for choosing its leaders freely, marking a pivotal point in US-India relations following the Janata Party's victory.

The Carter administration laid the groundwork for enduring cooperation between the two countries, including achievements in nuclear energy, technology, and trade. Carter's presidency marked a pivotal era for US-India relations, shifting towards deeper partnership and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

