Empowering Women: Rotary's New Tailoring Skill Centre Inaugurated

The Rotary Skill Development Centre at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women has been inaugurated to offer a free 3-month tailoring course in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government. The initiative aims to empower women by providing necessary skills and distributing 200 power sewing machines to facilitate their start in tailoring ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:06 IST
A new chapter in women's empowerment opened with the inauguration of the Rotary Skill Development Centre at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women. This center aims to provide free tailoring training to women and equip them with the skills needed to venture into entrepreneurship.

In collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government's Skill Development Department, the center will offer a 120-hour tailoring course over three months. The initiative seeks to facilitate job placements and entrepreneurial endeavors by distributing 200 power sewing machines, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, to trained women from different communities.

The event saw significant contributions from notable figures, including Rtn. N.S. Saravanan, District Governor of RID 3234, and AKS Rtn. Mahinder Jain as the Guest of Honour, highlighting the strong partnership aimed at training approximately 1500 women annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

