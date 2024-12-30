Left Menu

Linda Lavin: A Trailblazer in Theatre and TV Bids Adieu

Actress Linda Lavin, famed for her roles in 'Alice' and 'Broadway Bound', has passed away at 87 due to lung cancer complications. Her illustrious career spanned decades, earning her a Tony Award and multiple Emmy nominations. She remained active in TV and film until her final days.

Renowned actress Linda Lavin, celebrated for her work on stage and television, has died at the age of 87, as confirmed by her publicist to Deadline. Known best for her Emmy-nominated role in the CBS sitcom 'Alice', Lavin's death on December 29 came after lung cancer complications surfaced unexpectedly.

Lavin's illustrious journey began in her childhood as a stage actress, leading to a prominent Broadway career. She debuted on Broadway in the 1960s and achieved significant acclaim, notably receiving a Tony nomination for 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers' and winning a Tony Award in 1987 for her performance in 'Broadway Bound'.

She etched a permanent mark in television history through 'Alice', which aired from 1976 to 1985. Her depiction of a widowed waitress earned widespread admiration. Recently, she featured in 'Sean Saves the World', 'B Positive', and was actively filming for Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' before her passing. Lavin's legacy as a versatile and cherished performer endures.

