Novak Djokovic Stunned by Matteo Arnaldi at Madrid Open

In a surprising turn of events, Novak Djokovic was defeated by Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets at the Madrid Open, marking his third consecutive loss. Despite his efforts to stage a comeback, Djokovic's performance was marred by 32 unforced errors.

The 37-year-old tennis star's search for his 100th career title continues after losing to Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4. The Serb has struggled in recent matches, including losses at the Miami final and the Monte Carlo Masters.

Arnaldi, who idolizes Djokovic, seized the opportunity to make his mark against the 24-time major winner. His victory sets up a match against Damir Dzumhur, while other players, including Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Mirra Andreeva, also advanced in the tournament.

