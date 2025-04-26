Delhi High Court Dismisses Pakistani Woman's Plea on Visa Regularisation

The Delhi High Court on Saturday declined to entertain a petition filed by a Pakistani woman seeking the regularisation of her long-term visa application pending her potential Indian citizenship. The petitioner, Sheena Naz, is married to an Indian citizen and initially applied for the visa on April 23, 2025.

The rejection followed an order issued by the Foreigners-1 Division, Ministry of Home Affairs. This directive, dated April 25, 2025, under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals due to significant national security concerns, except for specific visa categories such as medical, diplomatic, and official visas.

The court, presided over by Justice Sachin Datta, observed that the petition sought to circumvent the government's directive. As the order did not warrant judicial review and was beyond the court's jurisdiction, the petition was dismissed. This decision was influenced by the recent Pahalgam terror attack, leading to tightened visa regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)