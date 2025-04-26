Left Menu

Reviving India's Glory: A Holistic Development Model for Economy and Culture

RSS's Krishna Gopal advocates for an Indian development model integrating economic advancement with cultural preservation. During an international conference, he emphasized India's historical industrial prowess. He highlighted current socio-economic challenges, urging balanced growth and agricultural support. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed development under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:01 IST
Reviving India's Glory: A Holistic Development Model for Economy and Culture
Krishna Gopal
  • Country:
  • India

Krishna Gopal, joint general secretary of the RSS, has proposed a comprehensive development model for India that aims not only to bolster the nation's economy but also to safeguard its cultural and traditional roots. During a recent international conference, Gopal underscored the historical industrial strength of India, asserting the need for self-reliance as opposed to dependency on external validation.

He argued that economic progress needs to be accompanied by cultural and spiritual growth, emphasizing concerns over socio-economic issues such as poverty and malnutrition. Gopal stressed the need for a development framework that includes farmers and makes agriculture viable, advocating for mechanisms like minimum support prices to ensure fair compensation for agricultural produce.

In a parallel message, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about India's rapid growth trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for national self-reliance and enhanced living standards. Efforts underscore increased food grain production, improved village infrastructure, and broader economic ambitions, consolidating India's position as a global economic force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025