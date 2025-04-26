Reviving India's Glory: A Holistic Development Model for Economy and Culture

Krishna Gopal, joint general secretary of the RSS, has proposed a comprehensive development model for India that aims not only to bolster the nation's economy but also to safeguard its cultural and traditional roots. During a recent international conference, Gopal underscored the historical industrial strength of India, asserting the need for self-reliance as opposed to dependency on external validation.

He argued that economic progress needs to be accompanied by cultural and spiritual growth, emphasizing concerns over socio-economic issues such as poverty and malnutrition. Gopal stressed the need for a development framework that includes farmers and makes agriculture viable, advocating for mechanisms like minimum support prices to ensure fair compensation for agricultural produce.

In a parallel message, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about India's rapid growth trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for national self-reliance and enhanced living standards. Efforts underscore increased food grain production, improved village infrastructure, and broader economic ambitions, consolidating India's position as a global economic force.

