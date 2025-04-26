Reviving India's Glory: A Holistic Development Model for Economy and Culture
RSS's Krishna Gopal advocates for an Indian development model integrating economic advancement with cultural preservation. During an international conference, he emphasized India's historical industrial prowess. He highlighted current socio-economic challenges, urging balanced growth and agricultural support. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed development under PM Modi's leadership.
Krishna Gopal, joint general secretary of the RSS, has proposed a comprehensive development model for India that aims not only to bolster the nation's economy but also to safeguard its cultural and traditional roots. During a recent international conference, Gopal underscored the historical industrial strength of India, asserting the need for self-reliance as opposed to dependency on external validation.
He argued that economic progress needs to be accompanied by cultural and spiritual growth, emphasizing concerns over socio-economic issues such as poverty and malnutrition. Gopal stressed the need for a development framework that includes farmers and makes agriculture viable, advocating for mechanisms like minimum support prices to ensure fair compensation for agricultural produce.
In a parallel message, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about India's rapid growth trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for national self-reliance and enhanced living standards. Efforts underscore increased food grain production, improved village infrastructure, and broader economic ambitions, consolidating India's position as a global economic force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
