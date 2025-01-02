Left Menu

Clean Sweep: JLN Stadium Restored Post-Diljit Concert

The National Green Tribunal ordered the restoration of JLN Stadium after Diljit Dosanjh's concert. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has reported that the stadium is now clean, with no debris left. The Sports Authority of India mandates organisers to ensure cleanliness post-events or face penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:57 IST
A month following the National Green Tribunal's order for the restoration of JLN Stadium post-Diljit Dosanjh's concert, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) inspected the site and declared it clean. The singer's event had initially left the venue littered with trash, drawing significant criticism.

The DPCC report highlighted the organiser's duty to maintain cleanliness during non-sporting events at the stadium. Held in late October 2024, Dosanjh's concert involved covering the football field to prevent damage, as spectators gathered in large numbers.

After a thorough inspection on December 19, 2024, the DPCC observed no waste on the grounds, stands, or access points, fulfilling the tribunal's directive. According to SAI guidelines, cleaning post-event is the organiser's responsibility, subject to charges if neglected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

