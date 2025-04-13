Boca Juniors Secure Last 16 Spot with Dynamic Victory

Boca Juniors secured their place in the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura Tournament with an impressive 3-1 victory against Belgrano on Saturday. The triumph was clinched through goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon, and Carlos Palacios, consolidating Boca's lead in Group A with 29 points.

Despite an early disallowed goal by the hosts due to an offside ruled against them, Boca found their stride when Rojo opened the scoring in the 38th minute, following a poor defensive clearance by Belgrano. Rojo's contribution didn't end there; he later made a crucial goal-line stop to keep Boca ahead.

The match saw Belgrano equalize in the 61st minute with a header from Lucas Menossi, but Zenon quickly restored Boca's lead with a precise shot, assisted by Edison Cavani. Carlos Palacios capped off the win by leveraging a defensive lapse, scoring into an open goal just 14 minutes before the final whistle. Belgrano remains in 12th place with 14 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)