Left Menu

Boca Juniors Secure Last 16 Spot with Dynamic Victory

Boca Juniors advanced to the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura with a 3-1 win over Belgrano. Goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon, and Carlos Palacios sealed the victory. This win puts Boca firmly at the top of Group A with 29 points, edging closer to the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cordoba | Updated: 13-04-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 07:22 IST
Boca Juniors Secure Last 16 Spot with Dynamic Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Boca Juniors secured their place in the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura Tournament with an impressive 3-1 victory against Belgrano on Saturday. The triumph was clinched through goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon, and Carlos Palacios, consolidating Boca's lead in Group A with 29 points.

Despite an early disallowed goal by the hosts due to an offside ruled against them, Boca found their stride when Rojo opened the scoring in the 38th minute, following a poor defensive clearance by Belgrano. Rojo's contribution didn't end there; he later made a crucial goal-line stop to keep Boca ahead.

The match saw Belgrano equalize in the 61st minute with a header from Lucas Menossi, but Zenon quickly restored Boca's lead with a precise shot, assisted by Edison Cavani. Carlos Palacios capped off the win by leveraging a defensive lapse, scoring into an open goal just 14 minutes before the final whistle. Belgrano remains in 12th place with 14 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025