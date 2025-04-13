New Zealand Calls for U.S. Engagement in Indo-Pacific

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has stressed the importance of the United States being an 'active' partner in the Indo-Pacific region. This statement follows his recent trip to Washington, aimed at reinforcing ties with the Trump administration.

The collaboration between New Zealand and the U.S. in the Pacific aims to counter China's rising influence. However, the shift in the U.S. administration and the suspension of aid funding have raised concerns among New Zealand lawmakers regarding the implications for regional stability.

During his visit to Washington, Peters engaged with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. He confirmed that New Zealand's relationship with the U.S. remains strong despite emerging strategic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)