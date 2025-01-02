The Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC) has released a compelling documentary titled 'New Aspirations Cross Oceans'. This production delves into the cultural crossover between China and New Zealand, capturing the spirit of cooperation and shared experiences woven through volunteer programs in Jiangxi.

In this vibrant exchange, the journey of Rangiatea Buchanan, a Wushu enthusiast, reveals how sports can forge deep bonds. Her time in Jiangxi not only enriched her technical knowledge but also deepened her connection with the local community, underscoring the capacity of cultural exchange to bring people together.

Likewise, Māori dancer Manaia Sorensen's stay in Jiangxi demonstrates the profound impact of mutual cultural exploration. By sharing her dance and embracing Chinese traditions, she strengthened the bridge of understanding between the two cultures, promoting an inspiring narrative of mutual respect and integration.

