Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: New Aspirations Cross Oceans

The Jiangxi International Communication Center's documentary 'New Aspirations Cross Oceans' spotlights cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand. Volunteers like Rangiatea Buchanan and Manaia Sorensen illustrate the deep connections and shared emotions between both nations, through engaging in cultural activities and exchanges over three months in Jiangxi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanchang | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:52 IST
Cultural Bridges: New Aspirations Cross Oceans
  • Country:
  • China

The Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC) has released a compelling documentary titled 'New Aspirations Cross Oceans'. This production delves into the cultural crossover between China and New Zealand, capturing the spirit of cooperation and shared experiences woven through volunteer programs in Jiangxi.

In this vibrant exchange, the journey of Rangiatea Buchanan, a Wushu enthusiast, reveals how sports can forge deep bonds. Her time in Jiangxi not only enriched her technical knowledge but also deepened her connection with the local community, underscoring the capacity of cultural exchange to bring people together.

Likewise, Māori dancer Manaia Sorensen's stay in Jiangxi demonstrates the profound impact of mutual cultural exploration. By sharing her dance and embracing Chinese traditions, she strengthened the bridge of understanding between the two cultures, promoting an inspiring narrative of mutual respect and integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025