Hangzhou's Global Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering International Cooperation Through BRLC

Hangzhou, historically renowned for its culture, is advancing global cultural communication via the BRLC. Hosting diverse international activities, BRLC fosters cultural and economic collaboration. Recent events include cultural showcases, industry field trips, an ESG forum, and a digital trade symposium, highlighting Hangzhou's efforts in global trade and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:07 IST
Hangzhou's Global Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering International Cooperation Through BRLC
  • China

Hangzhou is expanding its influence as a center of global cultural communication through initiatives led by the Belt and Road Local Cooperation Committee (BRLC). Launched by the Hangzhou Municipal Government in collaboration with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, BRLC has recruited member cities and institutions globally by hosting a variety of engaging activities.

One significant event was the Open Day themed ''From Hangzhou to the World,'' where guests discovered the rich cultural heritage of the Southern Song Dynasty. Alongside cultural exploration, BRLC's events have included field trips to Zhejiang enterprises, plus forums and workshops focusing on sustainable business practices and digital trade innovation.

At the 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo, Hangzhou reinforced its role in digital commerce by establishing a new industry-education alliance. Through BRLC's initiatives that include forums on cross-border e-commerce, Hangzhou continues to foster international collaboration and strengthen its position as a pivotal global city.

