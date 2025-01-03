Breaking Boundaries: A Symphony Beyond Bollywood

Bollywood's beloved playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy attributes her artistic expansion to the opportunities presented by the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival. Founded by her husband, L Subramaniam, the festival has enabled her to embrace new musical forms beyond her traditional Bollywood roots.

This year's event, the festival's 33rd edition, is set to captivate audiences in Bengaluru with a performance by Turkey's world-renowned violinist, Muhammad Yildirir. Known for his speed, Yildirir challenges existing records with his rapid rendition of 'Flight of the Bumblebee'.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of 'Conversation', Subramaniam's famous album with jazz legend Stéphane Grappelli, the festival underscores the evolving landscape of fusion music in India—and the increasingly receptive audience embracing it.

(With inputs from agencies.)