Tragedy Strikes Pahalgam: Pune Families Caught in Terror Attack
Two people from Pune are injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 were killed. The injured, part of visiting families, include Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. MP Supriya Sule sought immediate medical aid. Asavari Jagdale recounted the attack details, appealing for clarity on victims' conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:34 IST
- India
Two individuals from Pune sustained injuries during a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, according to Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.
The victims, Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, were among families visiting the scenic Baisaran, a popular tourist destination where 26 were killed in the attack, as officials reported.
MP Supriya Sule urgently appealed to J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for immediate medical support for the injured. She also provided details about the victims and called for clarity on their condition.
