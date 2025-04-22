Tragedy Strikes Pahalgam: Pune Families Caught in Terror Attack

Two individuals from Pune sustained injuries during a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, according to Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

The victims, Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, were among families visiting the scenic Baisaran, a popular tourist destination where 26 were killed in the attack, as officials reported.

MP Supriya Sule urgently appealed to J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for immediate medical support for the injured. She also provided details about the victims and called for clarity on their condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)