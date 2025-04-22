Left Menu

Marco Rubio Skips Crucial London Talks on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the London talks concerning the conflict in Ukraine. Contrary to previous plans, he will remain absent, while President Donald Trump's envoy, General Keith Kellogg, will represent the U.S. in the discussions.

Updated: 22-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:35 IST
In a surprising turn, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has opted out of the upcoming talks in London focused on Ukraine's ongoing conflict. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce disclosed this update on Tuesday, following an initial announcement indicating Rubio's participation in the crucial meeting.

Despite Rubio's absence, the talks are set to proceed as planned. General Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's dedicated envoy for Ukraine, will be representing the United States in London, ensuring U.S. interests and perspectives are conveyed among the international delegates.

This development underscores the dynamic nature of diplomatic engagements and the importance of maintaining robust representation in pivotal international discussions, especially those addressing significant geopolitical issues like the situation in Ukraine.

