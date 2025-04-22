Marco Rubio Skips Crucial London Talks on Ukraine

In a surprising turn, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has opted out of the upcoming talks in London focused on Ukraine's ongoing conflict. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce disclosed this update on Tuesday, following an initial announcement indicating Rubio's participation in the crucial meeting.

Despite Rubio's absence, the talks are set to proceed as planned. General Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's dedicated envoy for Ukraine, will be representing the United States in London, ensuring U.S. interests and perspectives are conveyed among the international delegates.

This development underscores the dynamic nature of diplomatic engagements and the importance of maintaining robust representation in pivotal international discussions, especially those addressing significant geopolitical issues like the situation in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)