Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Criticizes Rising Misconceptions About Sanatan and Hindu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed concerns about the negative reactions associated with the terms Sanatan and Hindu in India. He described those reacting without understanding as misguided, driven by harmful influences. At an International Vedanta Congress, he emphasized the threat such viewpoints pose to society and individual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:45 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Criticizes Rising Misconceptions About Sanatan and Hindu
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his concerns on Friday about the puzzling reactions that references to Sanatan and Hindu evoke among certain sections of society. He characterized these reactions as emerging from 'misguided' individuals.

Speaking at the International Congress of Vedanta held at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, Dhankhar pointed out the irony and pain of such misconceptions in India. He highlighted the need to delve deeply into the meanings of these terms rather than react hastily to them.

Dhankhar labeled these individuals as affected by a 'dangerous ecosystem', posing threats not only to society but to themselves. He also urged a shift from colonial mindsets to embrace the Vedanta philosophy, warning against dismissive attitudes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025