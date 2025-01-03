Vice President Dhankhar Criticizes Rising Misconceptions About Sanatan and Hindu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his concerns on Friday about the puzzling reactions that references to Sanatan and Hindu evoke among certain sections of society. He characterized these reactions as emerging from 'misguided' individuals.

Speaking at the International Congress of Vedanta held at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, Dhankhar pointed out the irony and pain of such misconceptions in India. He highlighted the need to delve deeply into the meanings of these terms rather than react hastily to them.

Dhankhar labeled these individuals as affected by a 'dangerous ecosystem', posing threats not only to society but to themselves. He also urged a shift from colonial mindsets to embrace the Vedanta philosophy, warning against dismissive attitudes.

