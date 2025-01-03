Vice President Dhankhar Condemns Misguided Reactions to Hindu and Sanatan References
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the misguided reactions to the terms Sanatan and Hindu in India. Addressing the International Congress of Vedanta, he emphasized the importance of understanding these terms' deep meanings. Dhankhar also highlighted the negative impacts of intolerance on democratic values.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed dismay over the reactions to the terms 'Sanatan' and 'Hindu' in India, describing those who react adversely as 'misguided' by a 'dangerous ecosystem.'
Speaking at the International Congress of Vedanta at JNU, Dhankhar lamented that, instead of understanding these terms' profound meanings, some individuals are quick to respond negatively, influenced by colonial mindsets and distorted views of secularism.
He warned that this intolerance undermines democratic values and disrupts societal harmony. Dhankhar also criticized parliamentary disruptions, emphasizing that both expression and dialogue are essential for democratic function.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhankhar
- Hindu
- Sanatan
- Vedanta
- misguided
- Indian culture
- democracy
- intolerance
- expression
- dialogue
ALSO READ
Scuffle in Parliament: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insulting Democracy'
Democracy Under Siege: Stalin's Outcry Against Election Amendment
Global Democracy Under Siege: Activist Yadav's Bold Call for Action
Hong Kong Tightens Grip on Pro-Democracy Activists with New Bounties
Defending Democracy: Ensuring Integrity in Constitutional Institutions