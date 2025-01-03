Vice President Dhankhar Condemns Misguided Reactions to Hindu and Sanatan References

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed dismay over the reactions to the terms 'Sanatan' and 'Hindu' in India, describing those who react adversely as 'misguided' by a 'dangerous ecosystem.'

Speaking at the International Congress of Vedanta at JNU, Dhankhar lamented that, instead of understanding these terms' profound meanings, some individuals are quick to respond negatively, influenced by colonial mindsets and distorted views of secularism.

He warned that this intolerance undermines democratic values and disrupts societal harmony. Dhankhar also criticized parliamentary disruptions, emphasizing that both expression and dialogue are essential for democratic function.

(With inputs from agencies.)