Celebrating Literary Icons: Shalaka Samman Restores Recognition

The Delhi government's Hindi Academy has declared the recipients of the esteemed Shalaka Samman awards for the years 2022-23 to 2024-25 as literary critic Nirmala Jain, poet Ashok Vajpayee, and writer Chitra Mudgal. Each will be awarded Rs five lakh.

The awards, decided at a meeting led by art and culture minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, mark a restored commitment to literature after a six-year pause due to various challenges. Alongside Shalaka Samman, the academy has revealed several other accolades recognizing the contributions of writers in multiple domains.

Moreover, Hindi Academy announced the introduction of new awards set to commence from the financial year 2025-26, underscoring the increased recognition of linguistic and cultural achievements in Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)