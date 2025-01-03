Unifying Rhythms: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival 2025
Singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, renowned for Bollywood hits, emphasizes the importance of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival in her musical journey. The 2025 festival promises standout performances, including the world's fastest violinist, Muhammad Yildirir. The event celebrates diverse music, including the 40th anniversary of L Subramaniam's landmark album, 'Conversation'.
Singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, known for her iconic Bollywood tracks, highlighted the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival as a key influence on her artistic development. The festival, where she will perform alongside her husband L Subramaniam, is pivotal to her continued growth as a musician.
This year, the festival will showcase the talent of the world's fastest violinist, Muhammad Yildirir, from Turkey. The festival's 2025 edition also marks the 40th anniversary of L Subramaniam's 'Conversation' album, celebrating his fusion music legacy. The album, a collaboration with jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli, signifies a milestone in music fusion in India.
The event has provided a platform for global music diversity since its inception in 1992 by Dr. L Subramaniam. Embracing an expansive range of music styles has attracted open-minded audiences across India, ensuring that the festival continues to thrive as a significant cultural event.
