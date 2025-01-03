Unifying Rhythms: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival 2025

Singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, known for her iconic Bollywood tracks, highlighted the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival as a key influence on her artistic development. The festival, where she will perform alongside her husband L Subramaniam, is pivotal to her continued growth as a musician.

This year, the festival will showcase the talent of the world's fastest violinist, Muhammad Yildirir, from Turkey. The festival's 2025 edition also marks the 40th anniversary of L Subramaniam's 'Conversation' album, celebrating his fusion music legacy. The album, a collaboration with jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli, signifies a milestone in music fusion in India.

The event has provided a platform for global music diversity since its inception in 1992 by Dr. L Subramaniam. Embracing an expansive range of music styles has attracted open-minded audiences across India, ensuring that the festival continues to thrive as a significant cultural event.

