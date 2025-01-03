Mingma G. Sherpa: Scaling New Heights Without Supplemental Oxygen

Mingma G. Sherpa, a prominent figure in Nepalese mountaineering, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Nepali to conquer all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters without supplemental oxygen. This remarkable feat was recognized in a ceremony organized by the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

The 38-year-old mountaineer completed his pioneering journey atop Shishapangma in Tibet, reaching its summit at 8,027 meters. His ambitious endeavor not only highlights his personal tenacity but also elevates Nepal's standing in the international mountaineering community.

Mingma called on the government to implement a permanent rescue team to address emergencies climbers face, a move that could enhance mountain tourism and ensure the safety of Sherpas working under risky conditions. His career spans numerous challenging ascents, including summits of Everest, K2, Annapurna I, and others.

