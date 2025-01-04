Stars Shine at Palm Springs: Heartfelt Tributes and Lighthearted Moments
Nicole Kidman dedicated her award to her late mother at the Palm Springs Film Festival, joined by stars like Angelina Jolie and Timothee Chalamet reflecting on career inspirations. The event kicked off the Hollywood award season with heartfelt speeches and lighthearted banter among A-listers.
Nicole Kidman dedicated her award to her late mother during an emotional moment at the Palm Springs Film Festival. 'I feel my momma right now,' she said, tearfully, attributing her career achievements to her parents. Her poignant speech was a highlight on a night filled with heartfelt tributes.
The event marked the beginning of Hollywood's whirlwind award season, featuring notable figures like Angelina Jolie, Timothee Chalamet, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Jolie, who stars as Maria Callas in an upcoming Netflix biopic, reflected on her personal resilience amid recent challenges.
Timothee Chalamet, recognized for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' shared insights into his artistic journey, emphasizing the transformative power of art. The gala combined emotional speeches with playful humor, setting a spirited tone for the awards ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicole Kidman
- Palm Springs
- Film Festival
- awards
- Jolie
- Chalamet
- Hollywood
- tribute
- art
- cinema
ALSO READ
Hyderabad's Cinematic Ambitions: From Tollywood to Hollywood Hub
Hollywood Scandals Take Center Stage: Top 10 Controversies in 2024
Golden Globes Kickstarts Hollywood 2025 Awards Season
Hollywood's Stormy Split: Jolie and Pitt Finalize Divorce
Hollywood Drama Ends: Jolie and Pitt's Divorce Settlement