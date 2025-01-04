Stars Shine at Palm Springs: Heartfelt Tributes and Lighthearted Moments

Nicole Kidman dedicated her award to her late mother during an emotional moment at the Palm Springs Film Festival. 'I feel my momma right now,' she said, tearfully, attributing her career achievements to her parents. Her poignant speech was a highlight on a night filled with heartfelt tributes.

The event marked the beginning of Hollywood's whirlwind award season, featuring notable figures like Angelina Jolie, Timothee Chalamet, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Jolie, who stars as Maria Callas in an upcoming Netflix biopic, reflected on her personal resilience amid recent challenges.

Timothee Chalamet, recognized for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' shared insights into his artistic journey, emphasizing the transformative power of art. The gala combined emotional speeches with playful humor, setting a spirited tone for the awards ahead.

