Telugu Star Allu Arjun Tied to Stampede Tragedy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is an accused in a case involving a woman's death at a Pushpa 2 premiere stampede. Released on bail, Arjun must fulfill specific court conditions, including regular police appearances. The incident led to charges against him, his security, and theater management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 11:10 IST
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, implicated in a case related to a woman's death during a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police as required by his bail conditions.

Arjun, identified as the eleventh accused in the case, received regular bail on January 3. Following court orders, he must report to the investigating officer each Sunday for two months or until the charge sheet is completed.

The tragic event occurred on December 4 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad, where a 35-year-old woman died and her son was injured. Charges have been filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

