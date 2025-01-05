Telugu Star Allu Arjun Tied to Stampede Tragedy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, implicated in a case related to a woman's death during a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police as required by his bail conditions.

Arjun, identified as the eleventh accused in the case, received regular bail on January 3. Following court orders, he must report to the investigating officer each Sunday for two months or until the charge sheet is completed.

The tragic event occurred on December 4 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad, where a 35-year-old woman died and her son was injured. Charges have been filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre's management.

