Chitra Santhe 2023: Celebrating Art and Empowering the Girl Child

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 22nd edition of Chitra Santhe on Sunday, encouraging attendees to support artists by purchasing artwork. The annual event, organized by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, spotlights the theme 'The Girl Child,' raising awareness for women's rights and combating abuse.

This year's Chitra Santhe features works from approximately 1,500 artists nationwide, with a standout 35-foot tall sculpture made from cardboard sheets depicting a girl's face. Siddaramaiah praised the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath for its efforts in preserving state heritage and called the fair a unique cultural attraction for Bengaluru.

With an expected attendance of around 4 lakh visitors, the event presents a significant opportunity for art lovers to enjoy and purchase art. Traffic restrictions have been applied in the area to facilitate smooth crowd management. Siddaramaiah also emphasized governmental initiatives like 'Shakti' and 'Gruha Lakshmi,' aimed at empowering women.

