Himesh Reshammiya's Retro Action Musical Set to Dazzle Audiences

Himesh Reshammiya is set to launch 'Badass Ravi Kumar', an action musical film, reprising his role from 'The Xpose'. Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film releases on February 7. The trailer was shared by Reshammiya on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himesh Reshammiya is returning to the big screen with his upcoming film, 'Badass Ravi Kumar', scheduled for release on February 7. This new venture features Reshammiya reprising his iconic role from the 2014 film 'The Xpose'.

The action musical entertainer is directed by Keith Gomes and is a product of Himesh's production company, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Notably, Reshammiya has contributed to the screenplay alongside Kushal Bakshi, and has also penned the story and composed the music for the film.

The film, which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Prabhudeva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Manish Wadhwa, and Saurabh Sachdeva, promises to captivate audiences. In a recent Instagram post, Reshammiya shared the 'Badass Ravi Kumar' trailer, urging fans to support the 80s-style action musical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

