Congress MP Criticizes Poet for Personal Life Comments

Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress MP from Amethi, has openly criticized poet Kumar Vishwas for his recent controversial comments about Bollywood celebrities Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During a recent event, Vishwas indirectly questioned the couple's decision to name their son Taimur, labeling it after an 'invader,' thus sparking controversy. This isn't Vishwas's first time in the spotlight for contentious remarks.

Sharma urged restraint, highlighting the need to respect private choices. While visiting his constituency, Sharma also engaged with locals and continued his philanthropic efforts, solidifying his commitment to Congress's service tradition.

