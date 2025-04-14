Heist Films: Bollywood's Thrilling Journey with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jewel Thief'

Bollywood's renowned actor Saif Ali Khan takes center stage in 'Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins', exploring characters laden with moral complexity. The film, a gripping tale of deception and drama, has audiences captivated by the fine line it treads between right and wrong.

The storyline follows Khan as a skilled jewel thief, hired by a formidable crime lord to pilfer the elusive African Red Sun diamond. Reuniting with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after nearly two decades, Saif is thrilled by the film's dynamic roles and compelling plot.

Premiering on Netflix, 'Jewel Thief' promises a global release on April 25, reaching audiences in 190 countries, and offering a cinematic experience within the comfort of one's home. The film's potential for high viewership underscores its appeal in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)