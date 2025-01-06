Honoring a Legacy: Prakash Utsav Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, on the occasion of Prakash Utsav, celebrated on Monday.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi expressed deep reverence, stating, 'I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate.'

Guru Gobind Singh, born in Patna Sahib in 1666, is revered for establishing the Khalsa Panth, a significant event in Sikh history.

