Honoring a Legacy: Prakash Utsav Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of Prakash Utsav. In his message, Modi highlighted the lasting impact of Guru Gobind Singh's teachings, emphasizing the Sikh leader's vision for a progressive, prosperous, and compassionate society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, on the occasion of Prakash Utsav, celebrated on Monday.
In a post on social media platform X, Modi expressed deep reverence, stating, 'I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate.'
Guru Gobind Singh, born in Patna Sahib in 1666, is revered for establishing the Khalsa Panth, a significant event in Sikh history.
