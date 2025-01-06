'The Brutalist' Takes Top Honors at Golden Globes

Left Menu

'The Brutalist,' a postwar epic by Brady Corbet, won best drama film at the Golden Globes, alongside awards for best director and best actor. 'Emilia Pérez' claimed top comedy or musical, while shocking wins occurred for Julianne Moore and Fernanda Torres. The event, proposing optimism, faced industry upheaval.

Sweeping the 82nd Golden Globes, 'The Brutalist' emerged as the best drama film, marking a noteworthy triumph for director Brady Corbet. The film, an expansive postwar narrative, also secured victories for best director and awarded Adrian Brody with a best actor accolade.

In the musical category, Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Pérez' clinched the prize for best film and added to Netflix's Oscar prospects, winning several top awards. Meanwhile, surprising wins for Julianne Moore and Fernanda Torres stirred discussions among attendees.

The ceremony, touched by previous ethical controversies, saw a significant rebound with 10 million viewers tuning in. With a new ownership structure, the Globes highlighted a mix of unexpected wins and rejuvenated spirit, capped by comedian Nikki Glaser's opening monologue.

