The Gypsy Travel Festival: A Global Travel Extravaganza in Mumbai

The Gypsy Travel Festival (TGTF), organized by The Gypsy Travel Network, is slated to descend onto Mumbai on January 11th and 12th, 2025, at the Jio World Drive, BKC. This two-day event promises an exciting confluence of some of the world's most exotic destinations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Seychelles, and Utah. It will also feature top travel brands like CGH Earth, Club Med, and Ponant Expeditions.

Renowned travel curators such as Björn Pálsson of Crazy Puffin Adventures and Vinayak Singh of The Dram Club will join the festival alongside experts like Shivya Nath and Aneesh Bhasin. The event offers a golden opportunity for visitors to engage with travel insiders in captivating panels and masterclasses, exploring global travel intricacies.

Lubaina Sheerazi, Co-Founder of TGTF, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to bring this unique experiential travel festival to the heart of Mumbai." The festival aims to fulfill Indians' demand for bespoke travel experiences and provide insights into diverse subjects such as Eco-Tourism and Beverage Tourism, alongside immersive experiences like virtual tours and workshops.

(With inputs from agencies.)