Ahmedabad Lions Dominate Delhi Superheros with Stellar Performance in ISPL

Ahmedabad Lions secured a convincing 40-run victory over Delhi Superheros in the ISPL Season 3 Match 4, aided by Amit Naik's quick 32 and Nizam's disciplined bowling. Despite strong performances from Delhi's bowlers, their chase faltered, leading to a 52/9 finish in reply to Ahmedabad's 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:33 IST
ISPL action (Photo: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad Lions triumphed over the Delhi Superheros with a 40-run win in the fourth match of ISPL Season 3 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Sunday, January 11. A pivotal innings by Amit Naik, scoring a brisk 32 off 15 balls, established a strong foundation for Ahmedabad's competitive total of 92.

Despite formidable performances by Delhi's bowlers, Firoz Shaikh leading with 4/9 and Aakash Singh with 3/11, Delhi conceded 27 extras which hampered their defense significantly. Their batting effort fell short under pressure from Ahmedabad's disciplined bowling attack, managing only 52/9 in their pursuit.

Nizam spearheaded the Ahmedabad bowling, claiming 3/7 in his spell, supported efficiently by Dibakar and Farman. Their coordinated efforts ensured Delhi could not capitalize, resulting in a comprehensive victory for Ahmedabad Lions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

