Vishal Bhardwaj's Iconic Return with Shahid Kapoor in Action Thrills

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri begin shooting for their action thriller, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This collaboration includes Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda, marking 15 years since Bhardwaj and Kapoor's first joint project. The production company, Nadiadwala Grandson, shares updates, with release set for December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri have kicked off filming for their upcoming action thriller under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises a gripping plot with an all-star cast, including actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

The film's production is managed by Nadiadwala Grandson, who announced the start of filming via Instagram, teasing fans with, 'A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today!' Set to release on December 5, 2025, this project rekindles the 15-year collaborative spirit between Bhardwaj and Kapoor, celebrated in their previous hits.

Shahid Kapoor will also appear in another action-packed movie, 'Deva,' portraying a brilliant yet defiant police officer, slated for release on January 31. Meanwhile, Tripti Dimri is involved with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2,' and Sajid Nadiadwala has an exciting lineup, including Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' and 'Housefull 5'

(With inputs from agencies.)

