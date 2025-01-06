Left Menu

Disney and Fubo Unite: A New Era in Live TV Streaming

Disney's Hulu + Live TV and Fubo are merging, marking a significant shift in the live TV streaming sector. The agreement, which includes settling litigation over Venu Sports, will see Disney holding a 70% stake in the combined company, operating under Fubo's name. The deal promises more flexibility for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:19 IST
  • United States

In a groundbreaking move in the streaming world, Disney's Hulu + Live TV and Fubo have announced a merger. The decision follows the settlement of a lawsuit related to the creation of Venu Sports, a proposed sports streaming platform. The merger will see Disney holding a significant 70% stake in the new company, which will continue under the name of Fubo, a publicly traded entity. Fubo's current management team will lead operations.

Despite this merger, both Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to be available as separate services post-transaction. This strategic partnership comes with Disney committing to a $145 million term loan to Fubo, aimed at enhancing the financial strength and scalability of the new entity. Additionally, Fubo will launch a sports and broadcast service featuring Disney's sports networks, including ESPN variants and ABC.

The satisfaction of legal disputes between Fubo, Disney, and other major entertainment players, such as Fox and Warner Bros Discovery, has been a pivotal part of the arrangement. A federal judge had previously granted Fubo a preliminary injunction against Venu Sports, and litigation has since been resolved, resulting in a $220 million payment to Fubo. This news has notably increased Fubo's stock value, while Disney experienced a minor boost in share price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

