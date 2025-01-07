Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: Golden Globes Triumphs and Streaming Shifts

The entertainment world reels from the death of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star The Vivienne at 32. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' win big at the Golden Globes. Disney merges Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV, and Demi Moore secures her first acting Golden Globe award.

Updated: 07-01-2025 02:29 IST
Tragedy struck the entertainment industry with the announcement of the passing of James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, a beloved star of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK', who died at the age of 32. Publicist Simon Jones conveyed the heartbreaking news on social media.

At the Golden Globes, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' emerged as major winners, with Adrien Brody claiming the best drama film actor award, while 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' secured top TV honors. The awards celebrated the diverse and impactful storytelling of global cinema and television.

Significant shifts in the streaming landscape saw Disney's Hulu + Live TV merge with FuboTV, creating North America's second-largest online pay-TV service. Meanwhile, Demi Moore won her first acting award for her role in 'The Substance', marking a significant milestone in her five-decade-long career.

