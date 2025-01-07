Entertainment Highlights: Golden Globes Triumphs and Streaming Shifts

Tragedy struck the entertainment industry with the announcement of the passing of James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, a beloved star of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK', who died at the age of 32. Publicist Simon Jones conveyed the heartbreaking news on social media.

At the Golden Globes, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' emerged as major winners, with Adrien Brody claiming the best drama film actor award, while 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' secured top TV honors. The awards celebrated the diverse and impactful storytelling of global cinema and television.

Significant shifts in the streaming landscape saw Disney's Hulu + Live TV merge with FuboTV, creating North America's second-largest online pay-TV service. Meanwhile, Demi Moore won her first acting award for her role in 'The Substance', marking a significant milestone in her five-decade-long career.

