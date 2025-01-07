Historic Beats: Indian American Dhol Band Headlines Presidential Parade

An Indian American Dhol band is set to make history as it participates in the esteemed parade from Capitol Hill to the White House following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th U.S. president on January 20. The performance is seen as a pivotal moment for U.S.-Indian cultural exchanges.

Texas-based Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, known for their traditional drums and snare rhythms, is among the groups invited to showcase India's vibrant musical heritage in Washington, D.C. This performance offers a global audience a glimpse into the colorful world of Indian music, according to media sources.

Historically, the group has performed at significant events like musical collaborations and sports halftimes. Their participation in the presidential parade is considered the pinnacle of their achievements, highlighting Texas as a center of multicultural arts and celebrating Indian culture's role on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)