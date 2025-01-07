Left Menu

Historic Beats: Indian American Dhol Band Headlines Presidential Parade

An Indian American Dhol band from Texas will perform in the presidential parade from Capitol Hill to the White House after Donald Trump's swearing-in. This marks a milestone for the Indian community and showcases India’s rich musical traditions to a global audience, reflecting deepening US-India cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 04:54 IST
Historic Beats: Indian American Dhol Band Headlines Presidential Parade
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian American Dhol band is set to make history as it participates in the esteemed parade from Capitol Hill to the White House following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th U.S. president on January 20. The performance is seen as a pivotal moment for U.S.-Indian cultural exchanges.

Texas-based Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, known for their traditional drums and snare rhythms, is among the groups invited to showcase India's vibrant musical heritage in Washington, D.C. This performance offers a global audience a glimpse into the colorful world of Indian music, according to media sources.

Historically, the group has performed at significant events like musical collaborations and sports halftimes. Their participation in the presidential parade is considered the pinnacle of their achievements, highlighting Texas as a center of multicultural arts and celebrating Indian culture's role on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025