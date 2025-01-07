UK Politicians Call for England's Boycott Against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy

In a compelling move, more than 160 UK politicians have signed a letter urging the England cricket team to boycott the upcoming Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to take place in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 26, and the call for the boycott aims to protest the Taliban regime's draconian stance on women's rights in Afghanistan.

The letter, addressed to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould, outlines concerns about the Islamic regime's oppressive treatment of women and girls. The politicians argue that the Taliban's actions contravene International Cricket Council (ICC) rules promoting gender equality in sports. The plea was penned by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and signed by influential figures across political parties, including Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn.

In response, Gould reaffirmed the ECB's commitment to social justice and women's sports, while advocating for a unified ICC approach. He emphasized that cricket remains a significant beacon of hope for many in Afghanistan, amidst the Taliban's harsh rule. The matter echoes England's controversial decision in 2003 to forfeit a match against Zimbabwe over human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)