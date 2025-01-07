UK Politicians Call for England's Boycott Against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy
Over 160 UK politicians urge England to boycott the Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan to protest the Taliban's violent policies against women. They contend that playing would undermine the fight against gender inequality in Afghan society. ECB advocates for a collective ICC response instead.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a compelling move, more than 160 UK politicians have signed a letter urging the England cricket team to boycott the upcoming Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to take place in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 26, and the call for the boycott aims to protest the Taliban regime's draconian stance on women's rights in Afghanistan.
The letter, addressed to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould, outlines concerns about the Islamic regime's oppressive treatment of women and girls. The politicians argue that the Taliban's actions contravene International Cricket Council (ICC) rules promoting gender equality in sports. The plea was penned by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and signed by influential figures across political parties, including Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn.
In response, Gould reaffirmed the ECB's commitment to social justice and women's sports, while advocating for a unified ICC approach. He emphasized that cricket remains a significant beacon of hope for many in Afghanistan, amidst the Taliban's harsh rule. The matter echoes England's controversial decision in 2003 to forfeit a match against Zimbabwe over human rights concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eurozone Inches Closer to Inflation Goal, Says ECB's Lagarde
India Announces Squad for ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Morocco proposes family law reforms to improve women's rights
Boxing Day Tension: Debutant Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli's Heated Exchange Under ICC Review
Bumrah equals Ashwin's record for rating points in ICC Ranking for Bowlers