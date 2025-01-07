Mirage Mumbai: A New Dawn in Culinary Excellence
Meghana Ghodawat debuts in Mumbai's food and beverage sector with the launch of Mirage, a vibrant and innovative dining venue. Partnering with VRO Hospitality, the spot combines exceptional dining and immersive social experiences, featuring Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines. Mirage is set to become a culinary hotspot in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, a city known for its ever-evolving culinary scene, has welcomed a fresh entrant that promises to redefine dining experiences. Meghana Ghodawat has ventured into the food and beverage sector with the launch of Mirage, in collaboration with VRO Hospitality, marking her debut in the industry.
Mirage stands out as a resto-bar offering a unique culinary blend, with Japanese and Mediterranean menus curated by chefs from the Philippines and Jordan, respectively. The venue boasts both indoor and outdoor spaces, including an outdoor terrace—a rarity in the city's bustling nightlife scene.
Subin Sashi of VRO Hospitality expressed excitement at collaborating with Mrs. Ghodawat, citing her involvement as a sign of reaching the right audience. Mirage aims to set a new standard in Mumbai's food scene, focusing on quality, innovation, and memory-making social experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mirage
- Mumbai
- dining
- culinary
- F&B
- investment
- VRO Hospitality
- resto-bar
- Meghana Ghodawat
- food
ALSO READ
Rexas Finance (RXS): Pioneering Crypto Investment Opportunities
India's Real Estate Boom: Record Investments and Expanding Horizons
Waaree Energies Unveils Rs 850 Crore Green Energy Investments
Chhattisgarh Attracts Over Rs 15,184 Crore Investment at New Delhi Meet
Chhattisgarh's Investment Surge: A New Industrial Dawn