Left Menu

Mirage Mumbai: A New Dawn in Culinary Excellence

Meghana Ghodawat debuts in Mumbai's food and beverage sector with the launch of Mirage, a vibrant and innovative dining venue. Partnering with VRO Hospitality, the spot combines exceptional dining and immersive social experiences, featuring Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines. Mirage is set to become a culinary hotspot in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:55 IST
Mirage Mumbai: A New Dawn in Culinary Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, a city known for its ever-evolving culinary scene, has welcomed a fresh entrant that promises to redefine dining experiences. Meghana Ghodawat has ventured into the food and beverage sector with the launch of Mirage, in collaboration with VRO Hospitality, marking her debut in the industry.

Mirage stands out as a resto-bar offering a unique culinary blend, with Japanese and Mediterranean menus curated by chefs from the Philippines and Jordan, respectively. The venue boasts both indoor and outdoor spaces, including an outdoor terrace—a rarity in the city's bustling nightlife scene.

Subin Sashi of VRO Hospitality expressed excitement at collaborating with Mrs. Ghodawat, citing her involvement as a sign of reaching the right audience. Mirage aims to set a new standard in Mumbai's food scene, focusing on quality, innovation, and memory-making social experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025