Mirage Mumbai: A New Dawn in Culinary Excellence

Mumbai, a city known for its ever-evolving culinary scene, has welcomed a fresh entrant that promises to redefine dining experiences. Meghana Ghodawat has ventured into the food and beverage sector with the launch of Mirage, in collaboration with VRO Hospitality, marking her debut in the industry.

Mirage stands out as a resto-bar offering a unique culinary blend, with Japanese and Mediterranean menus curated by chefs from the Philippines and Jordan, respectively. The venue boasts both indoor and outdoor spaces, including an outdoor terrace—a rarity in the city's bustling nightlife scene.

Subin Sashi of VRO Hospitality expressed excitement at collaborating with Mrs. Ghodawat, citing her involvement as a sign of reaching the right audience. Mirage aims to set a new standard in Mumbai's food scene, focusing on quality, innovation, and memory-making social experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)