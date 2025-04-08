Left Menu

China Boosts Insurance Investment in Stock Market

China's financial regulator plans to allow insurance funds to invest more in the stock market. This move aims to bolster support for the capital market and real economy by raising the equity asset allocation limit and increasing investment concentration in venture capital funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:27 IST
China Boosts Insurance Investment in Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move by China's financial regulator, the proportion of insurance funds permitted to invest in the stock market is set to rise. This decision forms part of broader efforts to invigorate both the capital market and the real economy.

The financial authorities announced an increase in the upper limit for equity asset allocation ratios. Additionally, they plan to enhance the concentration of investments in venture capital funds, a decision reflecting a calculated effort to boost economic activity.

These regulatory adjustments are expected to provide a significant lift to the Chinese stock market and stimulate growth in various sectors of the economy, as insurance funds play a larger role in funding entrepreneurial ventures and market activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025