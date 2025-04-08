China Boosts Insurance Investment in Stock Market
China's financial regulator plans to allow insurance funds to invest more in the stock market. This move aims to bolster support for the capital market and real economy by raising the equity asset allocation limit and increasing investment concentration in venture capital funds.
- Country:
- China
In a strategic move by China's financial regulator, the proportion of insurance funds permitted to invest in the stock market is set to rise. This decision forms part of broader efforts to invigorate both the capital market and the real economy.
The financial authorities announced an increase in the upper limit for equity asset allocation ratios. Additionally, they plan to enhance the concentration of investments in venture capital funds, a decision reflecting a calculated effort to boost economic activity.
These regulatory adjustments are expected to provide a significant lift to the Chinese stock market and stimulate growth in various sectors of the economy, as insurance funds play a larger role in funding entrepreneurial ventures and market activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebi Mandates Green Credit Program Disclosure: Boosting Sustainability in Capital Markets
Pak FM Aurangzeb hints at issuing Panda bonds to tap into China’s extensive capital market
Africa Finance Corporation Clinches Six Top Awards for Pioneering Capital Market Deals
Central Huijin's Strategic Moves to Stabilize China's Capital Markets