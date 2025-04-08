Cyient Bets Big on Semiconductor Success with $100 Million Investment

Hyderabad's tech company Cyient is investing $100 million into its newly established semiconductor venture, according to a senior executive. This move signifies the company's strategic push into creating customized silicon solutions for a broad range of industries.

Cyient plans to secure further capital from external investors by the fall, with merchant bankers being appointed for this purpose. Although specific figures were not disclosed, the funds will primarily support research and development to fuel innovation in semiconductors.

The semiconductor arm, a wholly-owned Cyient subsidiary, currently employs 400, with a focus on quality talent rather than expanding headcount. Despite already delivering 40 tailored chips, Cyient has ambitious plans for growth, driven by increasing demand and favorable geopolitical factors. A market listing is planned for the future.

