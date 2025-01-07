Left Menu

Dhol Ensemble Makes History at Presidential Parade

The Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, an Indian American drum band, is set to perform at the Presidential Parade in Washington, D.C. This event marks a significant triumph for the Indian community, showcasing India's cultural richness and strengthening Indo-US cultural ties through music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:31 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian American dhol band, Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak from Texas, has been invited to Donald Trump's Presidential Parade, marking a historic moment in Washington, D.C.

The group's participation highlights India's rich musical heritage, reinforcing cultural bonds between the US and India on a global stage.

This milestone elevates Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, known for their vibrant performances at major cultural occasions, including collaborations with African and Japanese artists, and various global ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

