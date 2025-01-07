Dhol Ensemble Makes History at Presidential Parade

An Indian American dhol band, Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak from Texas, has been invited to Donald Trump's Presidential Parade, marking a historic moment in Washington, D.C.

The group's participation highlights India's rich musical heritage, reinforcing cultural bonds between the US and India on a global stage.

This milestone elevates Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, known for their vibrant performances at major cultural occasions, including collaborations with African and Japanese artists, and various global ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)