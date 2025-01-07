Left Menu

Behind the Scenes: Britney Spears Biopic in the Making

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu is poised to direct a biopic on pop star Britney Spears, with the singer playing an integral role in the project. Based on Spears' memoir "The Woman In Me," the film will explore her rise to fame and her conservatorship saga.

Updated: 07-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:13 IST
Renowned filmmaker Jon M. Chu, best known for "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In The Heights," is set to direct a biopic on global pop sensation Britney Spears. Chu revealed that Spears herself will be heavily involved in the upcoming project, which is still in its early stages.

Speaking at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Chu mentioned that while he hasn't begun full-scale production, he has some preliminary ideas for the biopic. The film will be based on Spears' 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me," detailing her journey to stardom and personal struggles.

Universal Studios has secured the film rights, with acclaimed producer Marc Platt onboard. The biopic will delve into key aspects of Spears' life, including her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, that lasted for 13 years. Spears' fans and cinema enthusiasts alike eagerly await this portrayal of her compelling narrative.

