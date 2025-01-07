Anticipation Builds: SAG Awards 2025 Nominees to Be Unveiled

In an exciting announcement for film and television enthusiasts, the nominees for the highly esteemed 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are set to be unveiled on January 10, 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The reveal will be made by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch during a live stream on Netflix's official YouTube channel, commencing at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

The event will kick off with members of the SAG Awards Committee, Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, disclosing the nominees for the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble category. This will be followed by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who will officially open the live show, creating anticipation for the announcement of the main categories.

The prestigious 2025 SAG Awards ceremony will take place at the renowned Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and will be streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. This year's event will be hosted by actress Kristen Bell, and legendary actress Jane Fonda will be honored with the Life Achievement Award, the top accolade granted by SAG-AFTRA, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

