Mamata Banerjee Calls for Enhanced Security for Gangasagar Mela Amidst Bangladesh Tensions

In light of ongoing tensions in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday emphasized the need for comprehensive surveillance across land, air, and water to prevent any border disturbances during the upcoming Gangasagar Mela.

Banerjee announced that senior IPS officers and ample police forces have been deployed on Sagar Island and access routes from Kolkata. She also stressed the importance of involving the navy and coast guard for security.

Citing the need for national recognition akin to the Kumbh Mela, Banerjee criticized the central government's lack of financial support for Gangasagar Mela and announced plans to build a bridge over the Muriganga River to improve access to Sagar Island.

