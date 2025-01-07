Left Menu

Aadujeevitham Earns Golden Reel Awards Nomination

Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' secures a nomination in the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing category at the 72nd Golden Reel Awards. The film is based on Benyamin's novel and directed by Blessy, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Notable sound editing team includes Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah and Resul Pookutty.

Malayalam survival drama 'Aadujeevitham' has received a nomination for the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International category at the prestigious 72nd Golden Reel Awards.

Presented by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), these awards recognize excellence in sound editing, sound design, music editing, and foley artistry across 20 categories that span film, television, and video games.

Directed by Blessy and based on Benyamin's bestselling 2008 novel, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and boasts an impressive sound editing team, including Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah and Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty, who expressed gratitude for the nomination. The winners will be announced on February 23 in Los Angeles.

