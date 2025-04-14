Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran Star in Meghna Gulzar's Provocative Crime Thriller 'Daayra'
The film 'Daayra', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It delves into societal issues through a gripping crime-drama narrative. Co-written with Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, the film aims to challenge and inspire audiences with its compelling storytelling.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will headline the crime-drama thriller 'Daayra', directed by the acclaimed Meghna Gulzar, known for her work on 'Talvar' and 'Raazi'.
The film addresses pressing societal issues, exploring the complexities of crime, punishment, and justice. 'Daayra' aims to provoke thought and discourse among viewers, as stated by Kapoor Khan in a recent announcement marking her 25 years in Hindi cinema.
Gulzar, alongside co-writers Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, crafted a layered script that examines societal institutions. Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey commended Gulzar's storytelling, promising a cinematic experience with Kapoor and Sukumaran's dynamic performances.
